Police Search For Suspect In Robbery At NW OKC Bank

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a northwest Oklahoma City bank, Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the suspect held up the MidFirst Bank branch, located near W. Hefner Road and N. Rockwell Avenue. According to the FBI, this suspect is also connected with the robbery of the IBC Bank branch in Bethany on Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the bank carrying a black canvas backpack and verbally demanded money. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and he fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Although originally reported as an armed robbery, investigators now say no weapon was indicated or seen during the crime.

The suspect is described as a black male, who was wearing a black matte motorcycle helmet with window tint on the visor. He had on a black long-sleeve shirt with wording or design printed on the front, dark blue jeans and black gloves. The subject escaped on a black sport bike with a large silver exhaust pipe and no license plate.

