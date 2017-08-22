Police Search For Suspect In Robbery At NW OKC Bank - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Search For Suspect In Robbery At NW OKC Bank

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a northwest Oklahoma City bank, Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the suspect held up the MidFirst Bank branch, located near W. Hefner Road and N. Rockwell Avenue. According to the FBI, this suspect is also connected with the robbery of the IBC Bank branch in Bethany on Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the bank carrying a black canvas backpack and verbally demanded money. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and he fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Although originally reported as an armed robbery, investigators now say no weapon was indicated or seen during the crime.

The suspect is described as a black male, who was wearing a black matte motorcycle helmet with window tint on the visor. He had on a black long-sleeve shirt with wording or design printed on the front, dark blue jeans and black gloves. The subject escaped on a black sport bike with a large silver exhaust pipe and no license plate. 

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.