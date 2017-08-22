FBI Investigates String Of Bank Robberies

A suspected bank robber eluded authorities for the third time Tuesday.

Police are investigating the latest bank robbery, this one at the West Hefner Road and Rockwell Avenue Midfirst branch. Oklahoma City officers and FBI agents responded to the robbery just after 10 a.m.

“An individual walked into the MidFirst bank at Rockwell and Hefner wearing a matte black or matte charcoal gray helmet, a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black gloves,” said Special Agent Terry Weber, FBI Oklahoma City.

Weber said the heavily concealed suspect walked into the bank after a customer and escorted the customer to the counter where he demanded cash from the teller. No one was injured and the suspect escaped on a motorcycle without a license tag.

“The tellers complied and provided him with the cash,” said Weber. “He exited the bank and a short time later got onto a black sport bike with what appears to be an after-market silver pipe and left the area southbound on Rockwell.”

The FBI is linking the suspect to at least three bank robberies in the metro.

The suspect did not appear to be armed in the MidFirst bank robbery but authorities said he typically carries a handgun.

“We also believe he is the same individual who attempted to rob an IBC bank in the 7700 block of 23rd street in Bethany yesterday,” said Weber.

Authorities said a suspect matching the description and using the same getaway vehicle robbed an IBC bank near Northwest 23rd St. and Portland Ave. on Aug. 8. FBI agents believe the same suspect was behind an attempted robbery Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the capture and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the bank robberies should call the Oklahoma City FBI at (405) 290-7770.