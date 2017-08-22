Crews Called To House Fire In NE OKC

Crews were called to a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma City Firefighters were called out to the home, located near NE 20th and Jordan Avenue. According to authorities, a family was inside the home at the start of the fire. Officials said the family was able to exit the home safely. The family dog is still missing.

OCFD said the fire started in a garage that was converted to a bedroom. The fire spread from there to the living room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.