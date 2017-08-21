OKCPS To Move Forward With Lawsuit Against State Legislature - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS To Move Forward With Lawsuit Against State Legislature

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools officials voted unanimously to go forward with filing a lawsuit against the State Legislature over funding.

The board signed the resolution at Monday’s school board meeting. The district feels lawmakers can provide more funding during an expected special session.

According to the Oklahoma State School Board Associations, 45 states have had similar lawsuits over providing adequate funding.

“The students of the state need adequate education funding now. We owe this to them,” said OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora.

OKCPS Board of Education Chairperson Paula Lewis issued the following statement regarding Monday night's resolution approval:

Tonight, the OKCPS Board of Education voted to approve a resolution that directs our administrative team to begin research for a possible lawsuit or lawsuits against the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate for their failure to comply with their constitutional responsibility to fund public schools, which serve nearly 700,000 Oklahoma students.

 Urging our legislative leaders to provide our students what they deserve has, thus far, not resulted in the structural change needed in our state, which has cut education funding more than any other state in the nation over the last decade. With this resolution, the OKCPS Board of Education is prepared to pursue legal action if that is what it takes to provide a quality education to the students of this district. The Oklahoma legislature must fulfill its moral and constitutional obligation to establish stable sources of revenue to provide our students with the teachers, textbooks, and educational opportunities they are guaranteed by our state constitution.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.