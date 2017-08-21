OKCPS To Move Forward With Lawsuit Against State Legislature

Oklahoma City Public Schools officials voted unanimously to go forward with filing a lawsuit against the State Legislature over funding.

The board signed the resolution at Monday’s school board meeting. The district feels lawmakers can provide more funding during an expected special session.

According to the Oklahoma State School Board Associations, 45 states have had similar lawsuits over providing adequate funding.

“The students of the state need adequate education funding now. We owe this to them,” said OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora.

Board unanimously approves Resolution Concerning Filing a Lawsuit Against the Oklahoma Legislature https://t.co/AkPmiWsTsr — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) August 21, 2017

OKCPS Board of Education Chairperson Paula Lewis issued the following statement regarding Monday night's resolution approval: