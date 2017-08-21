Trump Watches Eclipse From White House - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

By CBS News
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watched the solar eclipse from a White House balcony. 

For most of the viewing, the president and first lady wore solar eclipse glasses, but Mr. Trump was also photographed looking up at the sun without the protective eyewear for less than a second.

The first lady posted a photo on Twitter of them with the glasses on.

"Exciting to watch the total eclipse with @potus today! #Eclipse2017," she tweeted.

The White House said Monday that the president and first lady planned to take in the cosmic spectacle from the Truman balcony on the second floor of the residence, overlooking the South Lawn.

This is the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the United States from coast to coast in nearly a century. Compared to the 14 states that will see a total eclipse, Washington will experience a partial eclipse.

The eclipse was expected to be the most watched and photographed in history.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

