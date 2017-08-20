Eclipse Enthusiasts Flock To Prime Spots In Missouri

Tourism officials in Missouri have forecasted hundreds of thousands of people will gather in the middle of the state to take in Monday's total solar eclipse.

The 70-mile wide path will extend from Oregon to South Carolina. Central Missourians will be able to see the total eclipse in its totality for more than two and a half minutes just after 1 p.m.

"How fired up are people? Oh, they are crazy, they've got eclipse fever. They're cancelling class tomorrow between noon and 3 p.m.," said Richard Walls, a Columbia restaurant owner. "It's a big deal."

The eclipse will be seen around Oklahoma with about 88 percent of its totality.