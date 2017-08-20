One Suspect In Custody In Spencer Homicide Investigation

Spencer Police Chief Allen Lane says one person is in custody after a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Police were on their way to NE 36th Street and Beal Avenue to respond to a welfare check around 1:25 p.m. when they received updated information about a possible incident and vehicle fleeing the scene.

One person was found dead at the Beal Avenue house, but police caught up to the suspect vehicle near NE 36th Street and Triple X Avenue.

One suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. News 9’s Jessi Mitchell will bring you more as it becomes available. Stay tuned for News 9 this evening.