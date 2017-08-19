OK County Jail Inmate Found Dead Friday

An Oklahoma County jail inmate was found dead Friday night inside a single cell, the sheriff's office reported Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the death is in its early stages and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are leading the investigation.

The state examiner's office will determine the inmate's cause of death.

The inmate's name was not released due to pending next-of-kin notifications.

