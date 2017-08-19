Settlement Money Distributed To Families Of OSU Parade Crash Victims

The insurance company for Adacia Chambers will pay $100,000 dollars to the families of the people who were hurt or killed in the crash at the OSU homecoming parade.

At a hearing Friday, the settlement was divided into four categories. Chambers did not have adequate insurance coverage, so a judge had to base the payments on the victims' injuries.

OSU Homecoming Tragedy