Police are trying to track down two burglars who struck a neighborhood in NW OKC.

Surveillance video from 2:30 a.m. Friday shows a man opening a car door in the 7400 block of NW 149th. A driver is also spotted driving slowly behind the first suspected thief.

At least three cars were hit, including a vehicle that was stolen. That car was later found by police.

“It’s just scary knowing they are with someone right outside your door,” says Lacinda Harrison who captured the pair on video.

Harrison installed security cameras at her home and says thieves have struck several times in the past at the Falling Springs subdivision.