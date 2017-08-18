Authorities Searching For Suspect In NW OKC Bank Robbery

Police are on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect who held up a northwest Oklahoma City bank, Friday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the suspect struck at the MidFirst bank branch located near NW 22nd Street and N. May Avenue.

The suspect is described only as a male and police say he fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle. no one was injured during the robbery.

This is a developing story.

