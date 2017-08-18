Oklahoma Receives $830,000 In Historic State And Tribal Preservation Grants

The state of Oklahoma and nineteen state Tribal Historic Preservation Offices will receive over $830,000 in historic preservation grants, awarded by the National Park Service.

This week, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt announced the distribution of $374,584 in historic preservation grants to Oklahoma as well as $463,149 for historic preservation grants to nineteen historic preservation offices in the state.

This funding, part of $25.5 million going to states and tribes across the country.

"These grants highlight the Department’s and the National Park Service’s commitment to preserving U.S. and tribal history and heritage,” Deputy Secretary Bernhardt said. “Through valuable partnerships,we are able to help communities and tribes protect the diverse historic places, culture, and traditions unique to our country for future generations."

All grant funding provided to U.S. states and the District of Columbia require a 40% non-federal match, which leverage state, local, and private dollars to do even more with the federal Historic Preservation Fund investments.

Tribal grants do not require a match, although all tribes supplement their funding to accomplish their Tribal Preservation Office mission.