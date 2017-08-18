Oklahoma Receives $830,000 In Historic State And Tribal Preserva - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Receives $830,000 In Historic State And Tribal Preservation Grants

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect

The state of Oklahoma and nineteen state Tribal Historic Preservation Offices will receive over $830,000 in historic preservation grants, awarded by the National Park Service. 

This week, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt announced the distribution of $374,584 in historic preservation grants to Oklahoma as well as $463,149 for historic preservation grants to nineteen historic preservation offices in the state.

This funding, part of $25.5 million going to states and tribes across the country. 

"These grants highlight the Department’s and the National Park Service’s commitment to preserving U.S. and tribal history and heritage,” Deputy Secretary Bernhardt said. “Through valuable partnerships,we are able to help communities and tribes protect the diverse historic places, culture, and traditions unique to our country for future generations."

All grant funding provided to U.S. states and the District of Columbia require a 40% non-federal match, which leverage state, local, and private dollars to do even more with the federal Historic Preservation Fund investments. 

Tribal grants do not require a match, although all tribes supplement their funding to accomplish their Tribal Preservation Office mission.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.