9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Aug. 18-20)

It’s that time again. Time to plan out another weekend of fun around the Oklahoma City metro. And the third annual WestFest is a good way to take advantage of what should be a warm, but more importantly, dry weekend.

Put on by the Western Avenue Association and Fat Tire Beer, WestFest has it all: multiple live musical acts, rotating food trucks, beer and merchandise vendors. The event shuts down two blocks of historic Western Avenue and lasts all day, from noon to 10 p.m.

Musicians of all varieties will perform throughout the event on two separate stages. And if you need a break from the outside, Western Avenue has several great restaurants, bars and shops to keep you busy.

Also this weekend, OKC’s Jewel Box Theatre is putting on performances of “To Kill a Mockingbird” Friday and Saturday night and a matinee on Sunday.

If last weekend rained you out, you’ll still have a chance to catch the OKC River Cruise’s Disco Cocktail Cruise.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Shakespeare in the Park: Private Lives – 2920 Paseo, OKC – Show starts at 8 p.m.

POP! Champagne & Spirit Tasting – Mercedes-Benz of OKC, 1225 N. Broadway Ave. – From 630 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sinbad – Hudson Performance Hall, 2820 N. May Ave., OKC – Doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday:

WestFest – NW 41st to NW 43rd St., OKC – From Noon to 10 p.m.

Floating Films: Rogue One – Riversport Adventures, 800 Riversport Dr., OKC – Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy FC vs San Antonio FC – Taft Stadium, 2501 N. May Ave., OKC – Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Norman Porch Festival – McMichael Music, 230 Alameda St., Norman – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Frontier City: Z-Fest – Frontier City, 11501 N I- 35 Service Rd, OKC, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Twilight Concert Series: Willow Way – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #9Events.