Veterans Get Expanded College Assistance Under Trump - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Veterans Get Expanded College Assistance Under Trump

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Military veterans are getting unlimited access to college assistance under legislation President Donald Trump has signed into law.

The Forever GI Act removed a 15-year limit on using the benefits, effective immediately. The measure increases financial assistance for National Guard and Reserve members, building on a 2008 law that guaranteed veterans a full-ride scholarship to any in-state, public university, or a similar cash amount to attend private colleges.

Purple Heart recipients forced to leave the service due to injury are eligible for benefits, as are dependents of service members who are killed in the line of duty.

Veterans would get additional payments for completing science, technology and engineering courses, part of a broad effort to better prepare them for life after active-duty service amid a fast-changing job market. The law also restores benefits if a college closes mid-semester, a protection that was added after thousands of veterans were hurt by the collapse of for-profit college giant ITT Technical Institute and Corinthian Colleges.

“This is expanding our ability to support our veterans in getting education,” Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin told reporters at a briefing after Trump signed the measure at his New Jersey golf club following two nights at his home at New York’s Trump Tower.

Trump is staying at the New Jersey club on a working vacation. Journalists were not permitted to see the president sign the bill, as the White House has done for other veterans’ legislation he has turned into law. That includes a measure Trump signed at the club Saturday to provide nearly $4 billion in emergency funding for a temporary veterans health care program.

Wednesday’s signing came the day after Trump was rebuked for continuing to insist that “both sides” were culpable for an outbreak of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators. One woman was killed.

Also, two Virginia state troopers died in the crash of their helicopter. They were monitoring the rally.

A wide range of veterans groups supported the education measure. The Veterans of Foreign Wars says hundreds of thousands stand to benefit.

Student Veterans of America says that only about half of the 200,000 service members who leave the military each year go on to enroll in college, while surveys indicate that veterans often outperform peers in the classroom.

The expanded educational benefits would be paid for by bringing living stipend payments under the GI Bill down to a similar level as that received by an active-duty member, whose payments were reduced in 2014 by 1 percent a year for five years. Total government spending on the GI Bill is expected to be more than $100 billion over 10 years.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Fuel Leak Caused By Semi Crash On I-35 In NW OKC

    Fuel Leak Caused By Semi Crash On I-35 In NW OKC

    Interstate 35 northbound at 12th St. in OKC is partially closed due to an accident involving a semi. Officials on scene report a semi struck an abandoned vehicle parked in an outside lane. The semi driver was transported with non life-threatening injuries. HAZMAT has been called to the scene due to leaking fuel down the embankment. Police said the vehicle parked on the side of the highway was vacant. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. More >>
    Interstate 35 northbound at 12th St. in OKC is partially closed due to an accident involving a semi. Officials on scene report a semi struck an abandoned vehicle parked in an outside lane. The semi driver was transported with non life-threatening injuries. HAZMAT has been called to the scene due to leaking fuel down the embankment. Police said the vehicle parked on the side of the highway was vacant. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. More >>

  • Norman Schools Takes Safety Step With Digital Check-In System

    Norman Schools Takes Safety Step With Digital Check-In System

    Norman Public Schools will introduce a new digital check-in procedure for visitors today, their first day back to school.

    More >>

    Norman Public Schools will introduce a new digital check-in procedure for visitors today, their first day back to school.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.