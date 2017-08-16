I-44 Fatality Collision Involving An Ambulance

Interstate 44 northbound from Interstate 240 to SW 59th St. is closed due to a fatality collision involving an ambulance.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed off the roadway shortly after midnight, Wednesday. According to authorities, the ambulance was merging from SW 59th to I-44, but drove straight instead of making the full turn. The ambulance rolled down the embankment with 2 medics and 1 patient inside.

Authorities confirm the patient in the vehicle died. The two medics in the vehicle were taken to St. Anthony.