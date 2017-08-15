Earthquake Hearing Scheduled Today In Cleveland County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Earthquake Hearing Scheduled Today In Cleveland County

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A hearing is scheduled for this afternoon in Norman for an earthquake case dating back nearly six years.

Gary and Sandra Ladra brought about the first action filed in the state claiming wastewater disposal wells caused several earthquakes near Prague. Prague felt three earthquakes back in 2011 exceeding a 5.0 magnitude, including a 5.7 magnitude, one of the largest in state history.

The Ladras are asking New Dominion, LLC, to offer up information about their disposal wells near Prague and details concerning any communication with the government about their link to earthquakes. According to the Poynter Law Group, the Ladras say multiple oil and gas companies, including New Dominion, LLC, pressured the government to avoid linking the wells to seismic activity.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Cleveland County Courthouse.

