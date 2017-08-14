Security Guard Stops Alleged Drug Deal At Metro Waffle House

A Checkers Truck Stop security guard is credited with helping take down a couple of alleged drug dealers.

A Checkers Truck Stop security guard is credited with helping take down a couple of alleged drug dealers.

The security guard called police just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, when he noticed two men sitting in a SUV in the back parking lot of the Waffle House at 105 S. Martin Luther Kind Ave.

Police said Coriano Derrick and Duwuan Johnson appeared to be selling illegal drugs from the vehicle. Police arrested both suspects, after finding 11 baggies containing cocaine, meth, and pot.

Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Mathews said the security guard deserves a lot of credit.

“One of the best assets we have as a police department is a community helping us, calling in when they see something that doesn’t look like it’s right,” said Capt. Mathews.

Police said both suspects have been arrested before.