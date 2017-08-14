Reputable Vendors For Solar Eclipse Glasses - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Reputable Vendors For Solar Eclipse Glasses

Posted: Updated:

NASA and the American Astronomical Society (AAS)  have created a list of reputable vendors for customers seeking to purchase solar eclipse glasses. Customers should avoid knock-offs because they do not provide adequate protection. 

The following telescope and solar-filter companies have been verified by NASA and AAS. 

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com 

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)

Baadar Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses)  (unique kid-sized glasses)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite) 

TSE 17 / 110th.de (Solar Filter Foil) 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.