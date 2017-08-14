Reputable Vendors For Solar Eclipse Glasses

NASA and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) have created a list of reputable vendors for customers seeking to purchase solar eclipse glasses. Customers should avoid knock-offs because they do not provide adequate protection.

The following telescope and solar-filter companies have been verified by NASA and AAS.

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)

Baadar Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses) (unique kid-sized glasses)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)

TSE 17 / 110th.de (Solar Filter Foil)