Online Sting Busts OKC Man For Soliciting Sex From A Minor

Officers arrested 58-year-old Buddy Kegin on Thursday, after investigators say he engaged in a lewd conversation with a person he thought to be a 14-year-old girl.

An Oklahoma City man was arrested on a complaint of soliciting a minor for sex, after a sting operation coordinated by the Canadian County Sheriff’s office.

Undercover officers began looking in to Kegin after finding an online profile that allegedly belonged to him on a popular social media website. Investigators say on his profile, Kegin stated he was an, “Older experienced man looking to teach a young virgin.”

An undercover officer responded to Kegin and an online relationship ensued. According to the report, the conversation quickly turned into text messaging, with vivid discussions between Kegin and the “girl” about sexual situations and running away together to Colorado. Investigators say Kegin asked for nude photographs and even told the “girl” that he “loved her.”

“Kegin moved extremely fast in pursuit of this under-aged girl, and with his own words admitted he wanted to take her to Colorado and take her virginity. That’s kidnapping and rape in my book, and I can’t tell you how glad I am that we were able to get this sick man off the streets,” said Chris West Canadian County Sheriff.

Investigators arrested Kegin and say he admitted to the crime, providing them a written confession. He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on one count of soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology. His bond was set at $50,000.

“I can’t express enough how important it is for parents to be constantly vigilant in monitoring their children’s internet and cell phone activity; because there are horrible people out there preying on innocent children,” said West.