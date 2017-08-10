OSBI Investigating After Man Found Dead Inside Chickasha Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI Investigating After Man Found Dead Inside Chickasha Home

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

An investigation is underway after a man is found dead inside a Chickasha home.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, police were called after a report of shots fire inside a home at 420 E. Ada Sipuel, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Dan C. Deal, III dead inside the home.

According to Chickasha Police, a witness reported seeing a 4-door gray car, with "Scissortail" style Oklahoma plates, leaving the in the area of the home. 

The Chickasha Police Department called OSBI for assistance in the investigation.

OSBI says agents are collecting evidence and interviewing residents. They also ask if anyone has information concerning this crime to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017. 

