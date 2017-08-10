Officers Say Serial OKC Burglar In Custody

Last week authorities asked for help identifying a suspect wanted in multiple thefts.
Thursday, officers announced they have taken suspected serial burglar 45-year-old Fernando Gutierrez into custody.
Gutierrez was booked into jail on nine counts of second-degree burglary, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
