9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (August 11-13)

It’s time to start planning for your weekend right “meow”. And if you’re looking for something fun and entertaining to do, look no further than the annual OKC Cat Video Fest.

The festival will once again be taking downtown’s Myriad Gardens by storm. The event, complete with food trucks, face painting, drinks, live music and more, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Cat adoptions will also be available on site.

The main show starts at 9 p.m., and features 75 minutes of the best cat videos on the internet.

Those looking for fun outdoors might have to contend with a little rain over the weekend, but outside events are still plentiful. The Oklahoma City Dodgers will be in town all weekend, facing off against the Round Rock Express Friday thru Monday.

And the Margarita Madness 5K fun run kicks off in the Boat House District Saturday afternoon.

Here are 9 other events happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Live! On The Plaza – The Plaza District, 1726 NW 16th St., OKC – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Disco Cocktail Cruiser – Oklahoma River Cruises, all Landing Locations, OKC – From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jabee with Statik Selektah – Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St., OKC – Doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday:

OKC Cat Video Festival – Myriad gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Beats & Bites – Riverwind Casino, 1544 W. State Highway 9, Norman, OK – From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Floating Films: Top Gun – Riversport Adventures, 800 Riversport Dr., OKC – Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Twilight Concert Series: Tequila Azul – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

River Trail Relay – River Trail Run Start: SW 4th St. And S. Western Ave. – Race starts at 7 a.m.

Buchanan’s OKC Public Market – Crossroads Event Center, 7000 Crossroads Blvd., OKC – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.