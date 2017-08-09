Mason Rudolph Featured On Sports Illustrated Cover

In sports, you read about it all the time, you hear about it all the time, the old saying, "It's not where you start, but where you finish."

So it's refreshing in a sense to see Oklahoma State embrace the latest news from Sports Illustrated and it's very good, they're very high on Mason Rudolph this season and the Cowboys, placing them in their preseason top five.

"These guys should take pride as well as the guys who have been here the last twelve years, they're apart of this, it's a long process for us to get to a point where people across the country say we respect Oklahoma State Football," head coach Mike Gundy said. "For Oklahoma State University to be one of four nationally throughout the country, for them to think enough about our football program and our players to put them on the cover is a big deal."

The cover man himself thinks it's a pretty cool accomplishment as well.

"Yes, pretty cool anytime you get some national attention, which we have lately, it's good for us," Rudolph said.

Practice wise, no complaints from Gundy on Wednesday. The season opener coming up in about three weeks on the final Thursday in August against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.