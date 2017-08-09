North Korea Calls Trump’s Threat A 'Load Of Nonsense' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

North Korea Calls Trump’s Threat A 'Load Of Nonsense'

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON -

North Korea's military says President Donald Trump's warning of "fire and fury" if it threatens the U.S. is a "load of nonsense."

The North is responding to Trump's threat in a statement from its military carried by state-run news agency KCNA. The statement says that "only absolute force" can work on someone as "bereft of reason" as Trump.

The North Korean statement also says the military action its army "is about to take" will be effective for restraining America's "frantic moves" in and near the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

It says North Korea will complete a plan by mid-August for the "historic enveloping fire at Guam," convey it to the commander in chief of its nuclear force and then "wait for his order." North Korea says it will "keep closely watching the speech and behavior of the U.S."

