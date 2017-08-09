Edmond Schools Eliminate Bus Service To 10 Neighborhoods Due To Critical Bus Driver Shortage

A week and a half until school starts and some Edmond parents are finding out the school bus won't be coming to their neighborhood this year.

The district says they just can't find enough bus drivers to fill all the routes. Ten neighborhoods are losing bus service for the upcoming school year. The district says they have lost 29 drivers and they just don't have enough to continue service to everyone.

Two of the three kids in the Meyers family go to Charles Haskell Elementary but they just found out they won't be able to take the bus next year.

“It was definitely a shock,” said Brooklyn Meyers.

They live a little less than a mile from the school that is across 150th street.

“We’re considering walking but there’s no crossing guards and no sidewalk,” she explained Wednesday.

Edmond District officials say they don't like it either.

“I would say this is the worst bus driver shortage we have seen in many, many years, perhaps ever,” said Susan Parks-Schlepp, with the Edmond School District.

In addition to eliminating service to some neighborhoods they'll also decrease the number of stops at 25 others.

When it comes to safety concerns the district says they'll be keeping a close eye on it.

“We’re going to be monitoring the situation very closely, we’re going to be talking to our principals and site personnel to make sure that we don’t have any issues. If any issues come up they will be immediately addresses,” said Parks-Schlepp.

Edmond isn't alone. Districts across the metro say they are also having a hard time finding drivers. Many have administrators and office staff driving buses to help out.

