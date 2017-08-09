Oklahoma Native Kelli O'Hara Cast In Netflix's "13 Reasons Why"

Oklahoma native and Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara has been cast in the second season of the hot-button Netflix show "13 Reasons Why."

She was one of seven new cast members revealed in a Variety story updating the controversial show about a teen girl's decision to commit suicide that became one of 2017's most talked-about TV programs.

According to Variety's article, the second season finds healing and recovery in the aftermath of the girl's death, and O'Hara plays "Jackie, a warm, intelligent, passionate advocate for victims of bullying."

O'Hara was born in Elk City, growing up there and later becoming a graduate of Deer Creek High School in Edmond before studying voice at Oklahoma City University.