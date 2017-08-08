Fatality Crash Reported In SW OKC

An injury crash was reported Tuesday night in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened shortly before 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 11700 block of Marbella Drive near SW 119 and Rockwell Avenue.

Initial reports indicated the driver was speeding in a neighborhood, lost control and flipped. The vehicle was on fire before emergency crews arrived. Several residents used garden hoses in an attempt to put out the fire.

Officials confirmed a victim fatality shortly before midnight. The victim's name has not been released.