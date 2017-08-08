OKCPS Officials Warn Parents Of Attempted Abduction

Metro students were sent home Tuesday with a letter informing parents of what Oklahoma City Public Schools is calling a student's attempted abduction.

It happened Monday at Kaiser Elementary where a man in a white van approached a student and offered her candy in an attempt to lure her inside.

"We always tell children to run, yell, tell, and that's exactly what she did," said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

According to police, the 9-year-old was walking to school Monday morning when an older white man drove up next to her and offered her candy. The catch, in order to get it, she had to get inside the man’s van.

“It's scary, because if your kid's abducted, you don't know if you'll see them again so you do all you can to try and protect them,” said concerned parent Rashida Jones.

Jones’ daughter and niece attend Kaiser Elementary.

"It's scary, it's sad that the kids can't walk to school in their own neighborhood without someone trying to pick them up,” said Jones.

Jones said even before Monday's incident, she made sure her family was made well aware of outside dangers.

"They know not to talk to no strangers, and don't go for no candy, none of that, and run," said Jones.

It's that street savviness school officials hope more kids are learning about both at home and inside the classroom. It's also knowledge that may have prevented a child abduction Monday morning.

"We credit her knowing what to do most likely because her family talked to her and also heard these messages at school," said OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora.

The district is reminding parents to emphasize the importance of stranger danger. Police said there's strength in numbers, and warned students to never walk alone.