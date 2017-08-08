Arrest Made In Edmond Shooting; Victim Recovering At Home

Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting at an Edmond business.

Quinton Le’Tres Bruner, 29, who officers said confessed, was arrested and charged with shooting with intent to kill.

Officers were dispatched to Pelco Products at 320 W. 18th St. about 5:39 a.m. Tuesday. A Pelco employee, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the west parking lot of the business, according to authorities.

The victim was able to get inside the loading dock area of the business where coworkers called 911 and started rendering first aid. The victim was shot in the arm and chest and was taken to OU Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening and he was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Bruner was arrested at his home in the 1100 block of NW 102nd St. where investigators said they found a car matching the description of the vehicle seen leaving Pelco after the shooting, as well as the one seen in the parking lot the day prior by employees.

Authorities said they also located a gun matching the one used to shoot the victim.

The victim filed a police report with the Edmond Police Department last year about harassing texts and phone calls he was receiving from an anonymous person. According to authorities, the harassment continued for more than one year.

Officers said they found a phone with a number matching the one that sent the harassing texts and calls to the victim, in Bruner's possession.

Bruner told police that he is a former Pelco employee. Detectives said the motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

News 9's Tiffany Liou is following the developing story and will have more tonight at 5 p.m.