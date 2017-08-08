Victim Identified In Deadly Auto-Ped Crash In NW OKC

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Andrew Brogan, hit Hoel as she was walking in the middle of the outside lane.

Police have identified the victim in a deadly automobile-pedestrian crash in northwest Oklahoma City, Sunday night, as 39-year-old Christine Hoel.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Andrew Brogan, hit Hoel as she was walking in the middle of the outside lane. Hoel was pronounced dead at the hospital around midnight Monday morning.

Brogan was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a felony complaint of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Additional charges may still be filed. A bond has not been set.