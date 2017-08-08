Victim Identified In Deadly Auto-Ped Crash In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Victim Identified In Deadly Auto-Ped Crash In NW OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have identified the victim in a deadly automobile-pedestrian crash in northwest Oklahoma City, Sunday night, as 39-year-old Christine Hoel.

Investigators say Hoel was struck and killed as she walked along the service road near the Broadway Extension, between Hefner Road and NE 122nd Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Andrew Brogan, hit Hoel as she was walking in the middle of the outside lane. Hoel was pronounced dead at the hospital around midnight Monday morning.

Brogan was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a felony complaint of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Additional charges may still be filed. A bond has not been set.

