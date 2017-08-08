Turner Turnpike Expansion Starts Tuesday

Construction to expand the Turner Turnpike to six lanes starts Tuesday, August 8. According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the project will expand the turnpike to six lanes from mile marker 202 to mile marker 222. The expansion is part of the Driving Forward Initiative, announced by Gov. Fallin in 2015.

The Turner Turnpike is a vital turnpike corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas,” said OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz. “Improving safety on this road is our number one priority. In the last five years there have been 15 fatalities and 514 wrecks on this section of road. Those numbers are a great concern. Too many people have lost their lives, and we want to do everything we can to make turnpikes safer for our citizens.

The project also includes an increase to the width of the shoulders, adds a new modern barrier wall, creates an urban turnpike corridor (similar to the Kilpatrick Turnpike) and adds LED lighting to the entire 20 miles.