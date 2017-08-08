Turner Turnpike Expansion Starts Tuesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Turner Turnpike Expansion Starts Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

Construction to expand the Turner Turnpike to six lanes starts Tuesday, August 8.  According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the project will expand the turnpike to six lanes from mile marker 202 to mile marker 222. The expansion is part of the Driving Forward Initiative, announced by Gov. Fallin in 2015.

 The Turner Turnpike is a vital turnpike corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas,” said OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz. “Improving safety on this road is our number one priority. In the last five years there have been 15 fatalities and 514 wrecks on this section of road. Those numbers are a great concern. Too many people have lost their lives, and we want to do everything we can to make turnpikes safer for our citizens.

The project also includes an increase to the width of the shoulders, adds a new modern barrier wall, creates an urban turnpike corridor (similar to the Kilpatrick Turnpike) and adds LED lighting to the entire 20 miles. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.