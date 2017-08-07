Two Teens Reportedly Confess To String Of Auto Burglaries In Tuttle

Two teenagers confessed to several car burglaries and cases of vandalism, according to Tuttle police.

Investigators said the teens stole two guns and other items in the burglaries.

The incidents allegedly happened on August 2.

Police said some of the stolen property was recovered from locations around downtown Tuttle, where the teens allegedly hid the items.

"There may well still be stuff hidden that we haven't found yet," said Tuttle police Maj. Michael Scott.

Scott said he thinks all of the stolen guns have been recovered.

Charges will be presented to the Grady County district attorney and juvenile services, according to police. Those charges would reportedly include burglary and destruction of property.