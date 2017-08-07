Tulsa Woman Recovering After Being Trapped By Tornado Debris

A Tulsa woman managed to crawl to safety, after she got trapped under bricks when a tornado hit TGI Fridays.

Celia Daniel is now focused on healing after suffering broken vertebrae, severe gashes and cuts.

"My main thing right now is my neck," said Daniel.

Daniel recorded a video as winds intensified and rain poured down.

Daniel had no idea that she would soon be in the path an EF-2 tornado.

"Next thing I know, something just went boom, and hit me in the back of my head, and we went flying, and that's all I can remember,” said Daniel.

When it passed, the tornado left Daniel injured and this TGI Fridays in ruin.

Once she came to, Daniel realized she was in bad shape.

"Somebody grabbed a towel or shirt or something like that and they were like don't move and started putting pressure right here on the spot,” said Daniel.

Someone else noticed a large gash to her forearm. Daniel says even after paramedics arrived, her ordeal wasn’t over. She and her son still had to find their way out from under a pile of rubble.

“I know you're hurt, I'm hurt too, I'm sorry, we have to figure out a way to get out of this," Daniel said she told her son.

Using light peeking through the wall as a guide, mother and son were able to crawl to safety. Just in time for paramedics to stop the bleeding.

"Honestly I didn't think I was going to get through it when they were putting pressure on it and I started to feel weak,” said Daniel.

Daniel's son was also injured, but is out of the hospital.

Her family set up a GoFundMe page.