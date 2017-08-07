LeForce Bound Over For Trial In Murder Of Logan County Deputy Sh - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

LeForce Bound Over For Trial In Murder Of Logan County Deputy Sheriff David Wade

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The man charged with the murder of Logan County Deputy Sheriff David Wade has been bound over for trial. 

The judge in Nathan LeForce's preliminary hearing found probably cause on Monday for the case to go to trial. 

LeForce's trial court arraignment will be on  Nov. 17. 

In April, Wade was serving an eviction notice to LeForce in Mulhall when, authorities say LeForce shot Wade multiple times in the front yard of the home. Wade died in surgery. He was 40-years-old.

LeForce is charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and stealing a car. He is being held in Payne County Jail at the request of the Logan County Sheriff's Office. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.