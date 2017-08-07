LeForce Bound Over For Trial In Murder Of Logan County Deputy Sheriff David Wade

The man charged with the murder of Logan County Deputy Sheriff David Wade has been bound over for trial.

The judge in Nathan LeForce's preliminary hearing found probably cause on Monday for the case to go to trial.

LeForce's trial court arraignment will be on Nov. 17.

In April, Wade was serving an eviction notice to LeForce in Mulhall when, authorities say LeForce shot Wade multiple times in the front yard of the home. Wade died in surgery. He was 40-years-old.

LeForce is charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and stealing a car. He is being held in Payne County Jail at the request of the Logan County Sheriff's Office.