A group of nutrition enthusiasts in Shawnee and Tecumseh is raising money for teachers in the community.

Pure Nutrition Shawnee owner Alina Groth says she sees her mother-in-law, who is an educator, paying for school supplies for her students out of her own pocket.

Customers are donating when they come into the store, and all proceeds on August 10 go towards the fundraiser. Anyone can nominate a teacher in the Pottawatomie County area by sharing Pure Nutrition Shawnee's Facebook post about the event and tagging the teacher with a reason they should win a gift card.

News 9's Jessi Mitchell will have the complete story tonight at 5 p.m.