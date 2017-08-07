Holt Proposes Tax Initiative To Increase Police, Firefighter Num - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Holt Proposes Tax Initiative To Increase Police, Firefighter Numbers

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

State Senator David Holt announced over social media this weekend his plans to support an effort to increase the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Holt is asking taxpayers to support a bond and sales tax initiative for what he describes as essential public safety improvements.

One option is a quarter cent sales tax increase to fund the addition of 129 police officers and 57 firefighters. Holt said police manpower is a top campaign priority.

This and other bond and tax initiatives will be on the September 12th ballot.

