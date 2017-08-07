Holt Proposes Tax Initiative To Increase Police, Firefighter Numbers

State Senator David Holt announced over social media this weekend his plans to support an effort to increase the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Holt is asking taxpayers to support a bond and sales tax initiative for what he describes as essential public safety improvements.

One option is a quarter cent sales tax increase to fund the addition of 129 police officers and 57 firefighters. Holt said police manpower is a top campaign priority.

When I began my campaign I said one of my top priorities would be police manpower. Since then, vote has been called to address issue. (1/2) https://t.co/mtN2Ss6yx5 — Senator David Holt (@davidfholt) August 6, 2017

I encourage you to learn more about this initiative that will increase OKC's police force. As Mayor, I pledge to see it through. (2/2) — Senator David Holt (@davidfholt) August 6, 2017

This and other bond and tax initiatives will be on the September 12th ballot.