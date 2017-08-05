Harding Teachers Use Social Media To Raise Funds

Natalie Runnels, A.P. English Language teacher at Harding, uses social media to help relieve the burden of teacher expenses.

With the budget crisis, it comes as no surprise that educators have to fall back on other resources to provide funds.

But thanks to generous Oklahomans, one metro school has received not only a $120,000 donation, but continues to raise funds through faculty and staff.

In a district where nine out of 10 students qualify for free or reduced meals stands Harding Charter Preparatory High School, where their mission is to see every student qualify to attend a four-year public institution.

As the new school year approaches for Harding students, teachers have been raising donations to help increase classroom productivity.

Natalie Runnels, A.P. English Language teacher at Harding, uses social media to help relieve the burden of teacher expenses.

“I've gotten ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘[The] Things They Carried’, and now ‘The Awakening’; 130 copies of each,” said Runnels.

By using sites such as Donors Choose or GoFundMe, educators in Oklahoma have an advantage to get the word out about the financial help they need.

Runnels most recently raised enough money to buy book covers to ease wear and tear on books.

“We've got the bend on the cover and it's only had a few reads. But more importantly, we've got huge spine damage with pages coming out…almost completely. So, it's been well loved,” Runnels said.

Runnels says that many of her students have never held a new book in their hands, and that she will continue to utilize social media as a way to provide more benefits for her students.

Harding Principal Mylo Miller says he is proud of his teachers and their efforts.

“[They are] spending their own money [and] sometimes tremendous amounts of time to help kids. So teachers really are saints in a lot of ways,” said Miller.

Runnels met her goal of $467 for book covers in the span of a few days, and will receive those supplies in time for her newest students.

Harding Charter Prep will head back to school on Aug. 16 and they will continue to use those funds throughout the school year.