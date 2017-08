Oklahoma City are hoping to identify a woman caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars-worth of makeup from a metro store.

It happened at the Nordstrom Rack store, located in the 1700 block of Belle Isle Blvd., on July 11.

Police released clear surveillance photos of the woman on their Facebook page Friday morning. The photos capture the woman’s face and several distinct tattoos.

If you recognize herm you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may eligible for a cash reward.