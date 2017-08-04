OKCPS Looking For More Bus Drivers

This school year, many students in the Oklahoma City School District are riding in style thanks to new school buses, something drivers and students alike say is long overdue. While the newer buses mostly look the same on the outside as the older models, some of them have air conditioning.

"When I found out that I was getting a new bus,” said Malvin Paxton, an Oklahoma City Public Schools bus driver, “I felt like I had won the lotto.”

Paxton is a popular bus driver. He's spent the past eleven years shuttling kids to and from school.

"They love to see me,” he said. “They prefer me to any other driver. I treat them like a treat my family."

It's a job he doesn't take lightly.

"Because parents want to see them back home safely and you know you want to get them home safely."

OKCPS Transportation Director Scott Lane says bus drivers like Paxton are exactly who they're looking for and encourage them to apply.

"We are not transporting buses,” Lane said. “We are transporting students and it's very important they understand that not only do you have to be a safe driver but you have to be able to manage students."

Lane says the district is looking to hire ten more bus drivers. Visit the OKCPS website if you're interested in applying.