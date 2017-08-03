Your 2 Cents: 4.2 Earthquake Rattles Edmond

The 4.2 earthquake that hit the NE side of Edmond, was the biggest jolt we've had in the metro in a while, and had a lot of people turning to social media.

Here's what some of you said about it on my Facebook page:

Daniel first, "We had a power flash out. I could swear I heard a couple of Sonic booms but sounded like shotgun blasts."

Kathy said, "These earthquakes are causing me to pray more than ever B4"

Jeremy wrote, "Thought the hotel at 2nd and I-35 was going to fall."

Nancy described the earthquake this way, "Scary! And very loud!"

Valorie lives right near the epicenter, "The computer monitor was wobbling back and forth on my desk with the windows rattling and the floor vibrating. I live near Sorghum Mill Road and Coltrane."

Paula says, "Felt like a wave going across the living room floor. Shook us in our chairs."

Micaela says, "I live Tecumseh. My trailer shook, a picture fell off the wall."

And finally, from Amanda, "Very scary! I live three miles from the epicenter. Lost my power before earthquake ended. I thought my house was going to collapse."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.