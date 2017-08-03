9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (August 4-6)

This weekend around the metro features an eclectic range of activities to interest just about anyone out there.

For you pet lovers though, Oklahoma City’s fourth annual pet expo is kicking off this Saturday and Sunday at the Cox Convention Center downtown. Admission is free to this sprawling event, which features an on-site adoption mega event, obedience demonstrations, discounted veterinary care and more.

The temperature this weekend is also giving us all a break. So those of you who have been cooped up indoors for the past couple of week might want to get out and catch the OKC Energy game this Saturday against the Real Monarchs.

On Saturday morning, gearheads may want to flock to the Northpark Mall, who’s playing host to their 6th Annual Coffee & Cars event.

And as usual in the summer months, the Myriad Botanical Gardens will have their Twilight Concert Series at the Band Shell. This weekend’s show features the acoustic/jazz style of Phil Smith and the Blend Project.

Here are 9 other events happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

First Friday Gallery Walk – Paseo Arts District, 3022 Paseo, OKC – From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

War on the Catwalk – Rose State College, 6420 SE 15th St., Midwest City – Shaw starts at 8 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance: Aguilar v. Rader – Firelake Arena, 18145 Rangeline Rd., Shawnee – Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday:

4th Annual Oklahoma City Pet Expo – Cox Convention Center, 1 Myriad Gardens, OKC - From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OKC Craft Beer Summit: 2017 State of the Brewnion – Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St., OKC – From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OK Victory Doll’s Roller Derby Championship – Arctic Edge Ice Arena, 14613 N. Kelly Ave., Edmond – Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows – OKC Zoo Amphitheater, 2011 NE 50th St., OKC – Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Yoga & Mimosas – The Union @ Sosa, 616 NW 5th St., OKC – From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

My So Called Band at the Tower Theatre – 425 NW 23rd St., OKC – Doors open at 9 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.