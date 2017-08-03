Amazon Job Fair Garners High Interest In City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Amazon Job Fair Garners High Interest In City

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Amazon hosted a job fair yesterday to fill 300 positions for its new 300,000 square feet sorting center in southwestern Oklahoma City. Employees at the center will pick, pack, and ship customer orders to get to your door faster.

“The roles are going to be spanning from HR managers to IT experts to new sortation associates,” said Amazon spokesman Erik Farleigh, “that get packages to customers as quickly as they can.”

Some people just moved to the area and others are looking for a great place to start their career.

“I just graduated from the University of Oklahoma,“ said Unique Griffin of Oklahoma City, “and life after college is hard but, like, this (is) a big opportunity and a big company coming to Oklahoma so why not?”

Amazon also offers up to 20 weeks of paid maternity leave and benefits like Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. Also, it will provide a benefit to the community.

“One of the big reasons that the sortation center here is opening,” Farleigh said, “is because there’s a lot of customer demand here in OKC and across Oklahoma. So not only will people be able to get their packages faster but we’ll be able to help the community as well.”

If you'd like to apply, you can visit the Amazon website.

