OSU Shaking Up The Secondary

OSU's pass defense will have a new look in the back-end this fall.

OSU's best corner in 2016 was Ramon Richards, but he's switching to safety this fall and pairing up with veteran Tre Flowers.

"Tre Flowers is a guy who has helped me a lot. He's excelled at this position for 3 years straight. Big shout out to Tre Flowers because he's a big role in my success to come," Richards said.

So the safety position looks fine... but with Richards moving spots -- both cornerback positions are wide open, and through 4 days Mike Gundy likes what he's seen at that position.

"We're getting some play out of Adrian, we're getting some play out of Rodarius. AJ is making some plays at corner. We've got a lot of work ahead of us but I'm pleased with where we're at at this point," said OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy. "

Clemson transfer Adrian Baker, Rodarius Williams, and AJ Green are just three of the candidates vying for 2 starting spots.

The starters are not expected to be announced until later in camp.

"I feel like the defense period has something to prove. We gave up a lot of yards last year, but we're here to compete, we're here to show the fans and the rest of the country that we're going to be a better defense than last year. Way better," said A.J. Green.