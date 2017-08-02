Metro Woman Discovers Burglar In Her Bedroom

A metro woman walks into her home to find a burglar in her bedroom.. and police say he took thousands of dollars worth of belongings.

Barbara Walling had left the house for an hour on Sunday, July 23, and she got back to her place near I-240 and Western around 4 p.m.

“As I was backing into the garage, I noticed there was some movement,” she explained.

When Walling got inside, she stood face-to-face with a stranger.

“When I pushed the door open, he was in my bedroom,” she told News 9.

The suspect then went out the window head first, she said. Then, he hopped her fence and ran.

She said her room had been ransacked.

“It’s just so frightening and such a violation,” Walling said.

The suspect stole jewelry from the home, special pieces Walling held dear to her heart.

“They can’t be replaced,” she said. “Several of the pieces were from my mother. And a couple of rings that my father had made for me.”

The person Oklahoma City police believe is responsible for the burglary was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. Investigators said he got out of a blue car seen in the video, and walked down the street before breaking into Barbara’s home.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300. Tips can remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.