Trump Signs Sweeping Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia, Others

President Trump has signed a bill a sweeping sanctions measure that targets Russia, Iran and North Korea, a White House official said Wednesday.

The president's signature comes after some speculation that he could veto or not sign the legislation, which passed both chambers of Congress overwhelmingly last week.

The bill requires congressional approval before the president can ease or lift sanctions on Russia.

CBS News' Jillian Hughes contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.