Police Officer, Second Vehicle Hit In NW OKC Crash

A police officer and a second driver were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

EMSA was called to the scene near NW 10th and I-44 at approximately 1:00 a.m. According to officials, the patrol car merged onto the highway and collided with another car.

Both officer and driver were not transported to the hospital with further injuries.

