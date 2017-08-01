Your 2 Cents: Anthony Scaramucci Removed As Communications Direc - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Anthony Scaramucci Removed As Communications Director

President Trump is shaking up his staff. Replacing his chief of staff with the tough Marine General John Kelly, and firing his communications director after only 11 days and one very foul mouthed rant.  

Here's what you had to say about it:

Cheryl first who says, "Not a shake-up....finding the right people! Y'all stop trying to find fault in everything!"

Jonathan says, "Trump didn't like being upstaged ..he is the only star of the show."

From Sharon, "Mr. Trump is holding true to his word. He IS cleaning the swamp .I think he just might get across to these bone heads that he's for real...."

Cindy says, "Trump knew how foul his mouth was BEFORE he hired him. HE HAD TO HAVE KNOWN." 

Brian writes, "He is a businessman, not a politician by trade. Can any of you business/private citizens thrust yourself into the White House and do any better?" 

David says, "Scaramucci just didn't have what it took. The General the President hired looks more promising."

To which Sheila adds, "Hope The General can control the Trump kids and son in law."

Finally, Rick writes, "What do you expect 'we' elected a clown; we can't be surprised when the circus rolls into town."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.

