Sheriff Plans Project To Improve Canadian County Jail - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sheriff Plans Project To Improve Canadian County Jail

Posted: Updated:
Night and day at the Canadian County jail, the accused are booked in or taken out. Night and day at the Canadian County jail, the accused are booked in or taken out.
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

Night and day at the Canadian County jail, the accused are booked in or taken out.

“There’s a lot of traffic coming and going,” said Sheriff Chris West.

Currently, part of that process includes walking on an open sidewalk into the jail doors.

West said a sally port, or secured garage, would mean more protection for the inmates.

“Sometimes we arrest really bad people that there would be family members of crime victims that would want to come to do some harm to them,” he explained.

It would also mean more protection for the public. 

“You can raise the garage door, pull in and close it, so when you take them out, it reduces their ability to escape,” West said.

The building would reportedly be about 3,500 square feet and also provide storage for jail supplies.

In all, West said it could easily cost several hundred thousand dollars.

He said they have the money for it in the sheriff service fees accounts and asset forfeiture account.

“We’re basically going to build a sally port using drug money, and probably the majority of it. And so I think that’s a really good use of those civil asset forfeiture funds,” he told News 9.

Next, the sheriff said they'll select an architect and could potentially break ground on the project around the first of the year.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.