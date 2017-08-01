Runners To Carry Flag For Fallen OKC Officer

A group of runners will honor an Oklahoma City police officer they have never met.

Flags 4 Fallen will carry a flag across the finish line for Sgt. Robert Douglas this Saturday. He died in 2008 after a car crash.

His widow, Alycia Douglas, found out about the run on Tuesday morning.

“The fact that they chose Robert, I was just elated,” said Douglas. “I was actually pretty speechless.”

The 5k race will be held in a town in South Texas. Flags 4 Fallen chose Douglas because of his 19 years of service.

“His last term of duty was in the motorcycle department,” said Douglas. “Which he absolutely adored.”

Douglas was on-duty in 2003 when a driver struck him at the intersection of Memorial Rd. and North MacArthur Blvd. He was throw off his bike and hit by another vehicle. He sustained a severe brain injury. Douglas lived in a vegetative state for five years and passed away in 2008.

Since that time, it has been a tough road for Alycia and their now teenage son, Robert Douglas, Jr.

“It is a very hard time emotionally, financially,” said Douglas.

Just as she helps citizens through crisis situations as a police dispatcher, her law enforcement family has been a source of strength during her loss.

“Everyone in the department does everything they possibly can to try and help the family,” said Douglas.

Now, nearly nine years after losing her husband, strangers are comforting her.

“It’s really honoring to me,” said Douglas. “Because people still remember.”

The flag the runners will carry will be mailed to Alycia after they complete the race on Saturday.