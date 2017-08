Police are looking to the public for help identifying a man caught on camera burglarizing a gas station in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened at a gas station in the 13000 block of N. May Ave. on July 28.

On the video, the suspect is seen using a crow bar to break through the glass on one of the front doors of the business. The crook then uses the crow bar to try and pry open a cash register.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. You can also submit an online tip at OKCCrimeTips.com